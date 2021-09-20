Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT at $29.40

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms have commented on MRUS. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. 3,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,529. The firm has a market cap of $907.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

