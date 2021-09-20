Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $20.10

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMT. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

