Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) PT at $36.86

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE PWSC opened at $30.68 on Friday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

