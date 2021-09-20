Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Up 1.2%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.97 and last traded at $95.31. 4,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $2,337,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

