Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$17.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$15.49 on Friday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.39 and a 52-week high of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 3,022 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.08 per share, with a total value of C$302,348.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,978,152.05. Insiders acquired 46,978 shares of company stock valued at $807,206 over the last ninety days.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.