Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.16. 1,259,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.95 and a 200 day moving average of $317.46. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.