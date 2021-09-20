BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000.

BYTS stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

