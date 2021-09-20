Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.63 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,658,334 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

