Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.38 on Monday, reaching 20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,528. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.79 and a 1-year high of 21.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 20.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
