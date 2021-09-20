Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.38 on Monday, reaching 20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,528. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.79 and a 1-year high of 21.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 20.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 818,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 813,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,363 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

