Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 63,114 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 168.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 274.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $51.15 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.

