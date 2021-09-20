Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

