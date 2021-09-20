Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $131.27 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

