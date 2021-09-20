Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $53.95 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

