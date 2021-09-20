Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $953,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,557,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $126.82 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.26.

