Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

MPC stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

