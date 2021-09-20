Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

Shares of PPG opened at $146.74 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

