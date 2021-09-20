Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.