Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $297.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.16 and a 200-day moving average of $284.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $200.05 and a 52-week high of $306.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.