Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $297.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.16 and a 200-day moving average of $284.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $200.05 and a 52-week high of $306.69.

