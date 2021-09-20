Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,282,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,902 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $148.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.