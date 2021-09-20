Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.19.

TSE:CCO opened at C$28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$33.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -501.93.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

