Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

NYSE CNI traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $118.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,965,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average is $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,506,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 73.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 172.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after buying an additional 303,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 233,180 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

