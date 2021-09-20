Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$116.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$212.18.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,982. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$77.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$226.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

