Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Target Price to C$8.30

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$12.00 to C$8.30 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

NYSE:ACB opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.