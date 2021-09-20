Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.70

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

About Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

