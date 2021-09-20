Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post $36.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.48 million and the lowest is $34.68 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $154.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.45 million to $161.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $189.82 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $212.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

