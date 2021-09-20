Carbon Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $155,480.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00119601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.88 or 0.06914079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.17 or 0.99796751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.85 or 0.00835920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.