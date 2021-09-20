Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the August 15th total of 598,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $24.57 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

