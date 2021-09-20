CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Store-expansion initiatives and high-quality product offerings are likely to boost CarMax’s prospects. The company’s omni-channel offerings to improve customer shopping experience are likely to bolster revenues. Increasing sales of used vehicles remain a bright spot for the firm. The acquisition of Edmunds will further solidify CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. In fact, the firm’s target of achieving $33 billion in revenue by FY’26 augurs well for growth. However, CarMax has been bearing the brunt of high selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs, which are denting the firm’s margins. Increased investments to develop technology platforms are also increasing expenses. The company's stretched balance sheet is also a major headwind. Thus, the stock is viewed as a cautious bet right now.”

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

KMX traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $137.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.93. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,147.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.