Cars.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,833 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 588% compared to the average daily volume of 412 put options.

CARS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,695. The company has a market capitalization of $861.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.52 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.