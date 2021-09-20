Casper Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $218.09 million and $39.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00067429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00175536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00113170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.06 or 0.06875564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,906.60 or 0.99859835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.83 or 0.00800186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,356,523,575 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009,088,781 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

