Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Catalent by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 2,262 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $296,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $136.15 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

