Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.11. 1,633,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,093,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.