Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 11,026 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.77% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $132,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

Shares of GHYB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,143. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

