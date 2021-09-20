Cavalier Investments LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.32. 622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.85. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

