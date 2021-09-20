Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,997. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

