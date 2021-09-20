Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 24th

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are going to reverse split on Friday, September 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Cellect Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

