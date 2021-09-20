Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CLLNY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

