Celo Price Up 35.8% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Celo coin can now be bought for $6.09 or 0.00013330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $413.74 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00116412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00175003 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.16 or 0.06921923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.01 or 1.00248875 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00839965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

