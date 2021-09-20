Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 769,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,670. Celularity has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

