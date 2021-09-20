Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) & Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Financial Contrast

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 21.60% 10.20% 0.81% Truxton 35.88% N/A N/A

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Pacific Financial and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Truxton.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Truxton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $257.62 million 2.66 $37.27 million $1.32 18.41 Truxton $33.07 million 5.31 $11.15 million N/A N/A

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Truxton on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

