Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.11

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 46.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Centrality has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $131.17 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00127854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047736 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.