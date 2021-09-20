Ceres (CERES) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $135.99 or 0.00310479 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $94,300.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00067437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00172502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00112624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.98 or 0.06883312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00395095 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.86 or 0.00805600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,706 coins and its circulating supply is 7,706 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

