CertiK (CTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.75 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003961 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $97.75 million and $24.03 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00175047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00113223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.83 or 0.06893432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,806.92 or 1.00098460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $349.61 or 0.00798863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,158,058 coins and its circulating supply is 56,390,744 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

