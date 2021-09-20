Chainlink Price Down 8% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.67 billion and $974.89 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.74 or 0.00056458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,509,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

