Chartist Inc. CA Invests $1.07 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 157,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,607. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day moving average of $158.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

