Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

CVX stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.26. The stock had a trading volume of 560,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

