Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,446 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $134,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 635,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

