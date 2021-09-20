Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312,075 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 35.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,637 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% in the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

NYSE:CVX opened at $96.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

