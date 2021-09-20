China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 522,300 shares. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLEU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,621. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLEU. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Liberal Education by 7,080.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.